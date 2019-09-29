Pair threaten shopkeeper with hatchet and hammer during raid on north-east shop

Police are appealing for information following a robbery at a north-east shop.

The incident happened at Dennis’s general store on Montrose Street, Brechin, and was reported around 7.50am today.

Two men threatened a 61-year-old member of staff with a hatchet and hammer before stealing more than £100 in cash and cigarettes.

Both suspects are described as white, aged mid-20s, around 5ft 6in tall with a slim build.

The first suspect was wearing a dark hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms and a dark scarf covering his face. He was carrying a yellow and black hatchet.

The second suspect was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and a light blue hooded rain jacket with red toggles and a white St Andrews cross over the shoulders. He was carrying a hammer.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Cameron, of Dundee CID, said: “Nobody was injured however this was a frightening experience and our inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“If anyone saw these men either before or after the robbery took place, or has any information about this incident, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1318 of September 29 2019 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”