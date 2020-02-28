Pair snared by police dog after Jaguar and Mini stolen in Aberdeen

Two men have been charged after two cars were stolen in Aberdeen yesterday.

The vehicles, a Jaguar and a Mini Cooper, were taken from a property on Edgehill Road overnight on Wednesday.

They were both recovered the following morning.

The pair, a 24-year-old and a 27-year-old, were caught with the assistance of Police Dog Riggs and his handler Constable Tony Peskett.

They have been charged in connection with a number of offences including housebreaking, theft, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and uninsured.

Both are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, Aberdeen CID, said: “There was an increased Police presence within the Garthdee area yesterday morning, whilst we carried out inquiries.

“I would like to thank the public who assisted with our inquiries, ensuring both cars were successfully recovered and the two men arrested.”