Pair set for court after CCTV stolen from Aberdeen flats

Two men are expected to appear in court today after CCTV cameras were stolen from properties in Aberdeen.

The cameras were taken from the Devanha Gardens area of Aberdeen on Thursday.

The pair, a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, have been charged in connection with the theft.

Both are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

DC Mike Christiansen said: “We are aware that images of the people responsible for this were shared on social media.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their continued support.”