Pair lose bid to have sentences cut for killing Aberdeen oil worker

Two people convicted of killing of an Aberdeen oil worker have failed in a bid to have their sentences reduced.

Tasmin Glass, who was found guilty of killing Steven Donaldson, and Callum Davidson who was convicted of murdering him, had complained the jail sentences imposed on them were excessive, but their legal challenges were rejected by judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh.

It comes as Steven Dickie, who was also convicted of murdering Mr Donaldson, was found dead in prison.

The body of Steven Dickie was discovered by prison officers at HMP Perth today.

.In May this year, Dickie was given a life sentence and expected to serve a minimum of 23 years for murdering oil worker Mr Donaldson.

Together with Davidson, Dickie had assaulted Mr Donaldson at a car park in Kirriemuir before driving him, seriously injured, to the RSPB Kinnordy Loch nature reserve where they continued their attack.

He was dragged back across the car park and placed under the front of his car which was torched, and then collapsed on to the victim’s legs.

Evidence showed Mr Donaldson was struck with a bladed weapon that had severed his spinal cord.

Dickie had been in a relationship with Mr Donaldson’s ex-girlfriend Tasmin Glass at the time of the attack.

Glass was sentenced to 10 years on a charge of culpable homicide for her part in the death of the Arbroath man she said is the father of her child.

Dickie had lodged an intent to appeal his sentence but opted not to pursue it.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation undertaken by the Crown Office and a Fatal Accident Inquiry.”