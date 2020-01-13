Pair in hospital after incident on Aberdeen street

Two men were taken to hospital after being injured following an incident on a Aberdeen street.

Police said the pair were hurt during a “disturbance” on Jute Street in Froghall late on Thursday night.

The men, aged 24 and 25, were taken to hospital for treatment. There has been no update on their injuries.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and said there would be an increased police presence in the area while they carry out their inquiries.

A police car remained at the scene at the weekend.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Resident Haralampi Perkov said he has seen a lot of police activity in the street over the last few days.

The chef lives with his family opposite the flat where police have been working.

He said he saw officers combing the street looking for clues.

Mr Perkov said: “The police came to my house and asked if I had seen anything.

“We still have a lot of police on the street and I saw four police cars and 20 officers.

“They were looking in the bins checking for something and they took some photographs.

A police spokesman said: “Two men, aged 24 and 25, suffered injuries after a disturbance at an address in Jute Street, Aberdeen, around 9.30pm on Thursday, January 9.

“They were taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing. Thankfully, these types of incidents remain rare in our area.

“A police presence will, however, remain in the Jute Street area to provide reassurance to local residents.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is urged to contact police on 101.