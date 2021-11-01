News / Local Pair deny assaulting and injuring young child at Aberdeenshire nursery By Danny McKay 01/11/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 01/11/2021, 5:19 pm Aberdeen Sheriff Court. A man and woman have denied assaulting and injuring a young child at an Aberdeenshire nursery. Stacy Kerr, 27, and Joseph Picker, 32, are facing court over allegations they each assaulted the child at the day nursery on various occasions between June and July this year. The pair were not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but both pled not guilty through their respective solicitors. Continue Reading Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe