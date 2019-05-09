Pair charged after spate of thefts in the north-east

Two men have been charged over a series of thefts over the last two weeks.

The incidents they have been charged in relation to includes thefts from parked vehicles on Beaconsfield Place and Albyn Place last month.

They have also been charged in connection with theft by housebreaking from a number of properties on Pittodrie Place between April 28 and 30, as well as a theft from a property in the Kinellar area on April 30.

The men have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling the theft of personal property. Any reports to us will be treated seriously and thoroughly investigated.

“Where possible we will endeavour to return stolen property to the rightful owners.

“If anyone notices any unusual or suspicious activity in their area I would ask that they call Police Scotland on 101, ideally at the time, with as much detail as possible including any descriptions of people and vehicles.”