Pair charged in connection with offences in Aberdeen city centre

A man and a woman have been charged after officers executed a warrant in a north-east village.

The pair, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, were arrested in Balmedie earlier this afternoon.

Police Scotland confirmed they have been charged in connection with several offences in Aberdeen city centre.

Both are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

PC Currie from the city centre problem solving team said “This joint approach proved very successful in bringing two offenders to justice for a string of offences. I’d like to thank my colleagues in Ellon for their assistance.”