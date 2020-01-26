Pair charged after vehicle involved in two crashes in north-east

A man and woman have been charged after a vehicle was involved in two collisions in the north-east.

The 42-year-old man and 33-year-old woman have been cautioned and charged regarding a number of alleged road traffic offences.

It comes after a vehicle was involved in two collisions around 9.45pm last night in Inverurie and Port Elphinstone.

Nobody was hurt in either collision but Elphinstone Road in Inverurie was block for a short time following the second incident.

The pair are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Constable Katie Donald said: “Due to the assistance of members of the public, for which we are grateful, we were able to trace the male quickly and arrest him close by. The female was later traced at an address in Inverurie.

“We would also like to thank the public for their patience in following the temporary diversionary route whilst Elphinstone Road was closed.”