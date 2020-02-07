Pair charged after heroin and cannabis worth £1,100 seized in north-east

Heroin and cannabis worth around £1,100 has been seized in a north-east village.

Officers searched a property in the Cruden Bay area yesterday.

A man and woman, both aged 25, have been charged in connection with the recovery.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Both are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, from Aberdeen CID, said: “We continue to proactively target drug dealing across the north-east, removing drugs off the streets of our communities.”