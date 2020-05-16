Pair charged after break-in at Aberdeen shop

Two men have been charged after a break-in at an Aberdeen shop.

Officers were called to the Key Store on Aberdeen’s High Street in the early hours of Saturday May 2.

Today it was confirmed two men, aged 20 and 47, have been charged in connection with the break-in.

Both are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on August 13.

Constable Bowyer of the Tillydrone and Seaton community policing team said: ”This was a great effort by the community policing team to quickly identify and subsequently arrest the males responsible.

“I wish to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and not common for this area. I would urge anyone who is aware of anything suspicious in your area to contact police as soon as possible so that we can promptly attend.”