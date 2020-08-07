Man and woman charged after assault and robbery in Aberdeen

A man and a woman have been charged following an assault and robbery in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning in the Farquhar Road area of Torry.

A 33-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman have been charged. Both are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Jackie Knight, of Aberdeen City CID, said: “During the early hours of this morning, we received reports of an incident having occurred at an address in the Farquhar Road area.

“Thanks to the swift and positive actions of our colleagues from the Torry Community Policing Team two people were traced and apprehended.”