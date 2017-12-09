Pair who beat flatmate to death in row in Aberdeen jailed for life

Two men who beat their flatmate to death have been handed life terms for his murder.

Lithuanian Tomas Gulbinavicius turned on 42-year-old Aleksejus Zarskus, also from Lithuania, with his accomplice Janis Karajevs, a Latvian national, and punched, kicked and stamped on him after a drunken row.

Mr Zarskus was left seriously injured and died three days later in hospital.

A judge ordered that Karajevs, 30, who has six previous convictions for assault and been jailed three times, should serve at least 14 years in prison.

Lord Uist also ordered Gulbinavicius, 33, should serve a minimum term of 13 years imprisonment for his role in the murder.

Gulbinavicius and Karajevs had both denied murdering Mr Zarskus in an attack on him on January 15 at a flat on King Street, Aberdeen, but were both found guilty by a jury in the city.

Lord Uist told them at the High Court in Edinburgh: “On January 15 in the course of an argument, when you were all drunk, both of you battered him repeatedly on the head and body by punching, kicking and stamping on him, as a result of which he died in hospital from blunt force head trauma on January 19.

“He suffered widespread bruising over his face from the eyes to the neck as well as extensive fracturing of the facial bones and had a fractured right jaw.

“After you had assaulted him you did nothing to seek medical help for him and failed to answer the door to the police who had to force entry to the house.

“A downstairs neighbour who heard the commotion in the flat above described banging which continued for 10 or 20 minutes and which caused her to think someone was getting beaten up and seriously hurt upstairs.”

The judge said he took into account that no lethal weapon, such as a knife, was used in the attack and that the murder of the victim was not premeditated. But he added: “Nevertheless, Mr Zarskus lost his life as a result of what was obviously a ferocious attack by both of you.”

Defence for Gulbinavicius, Murray Macara QC, said his client had expressed “a genuine degree of remorse” over the victim’s death.

Bill Adam, counsel for Karajevs, said his client had been disowned by his family, apart from a grandmother, following his conviction.

Mr Adam said: “He is very disturbed about the very real prospect that he will not see her again.”