Pair accused of mistreating dozens of animals in Aberdeen flat

Two people have appeared in court accused of keeping more than 35 animals – including dogs, cats, birds, guinea pigs, rabbits and birds – in an Aberdeen flat.

John and Victoria Symon are alleged to have committed a string of animal welfare offences at their home on Seaton Gardens.

It’s alleged they caused unnecessary suffering to 16 cats and nine kittens, seven guinea pigs, a lurcher named Pepper, a Labradoodle named Jade and a Yorkie named Bono.