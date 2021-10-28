News / Local Pair accused of mistreating dozens of animals in Aberdeen flat By Jenni Gee 28/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 28/10/2021, 12:04 pm The animals were allegedly kept inside a flat in Seaton Gardens Two people have appeared in court accused of keeping more than 35 animals – including dogs, cats, birds, guinea pigs, rabbits and birds – in an Aberdeen flat. John and Victoria Symon are alleged to have committed a string of animal welfare offences at their home on Seaton Gardens. It’s alleged they caused unnecessary suffering to 16 cats and nine kittens, seven guinea pigs, a lurcher named Pepper, a Labradoodle named Jade and a Yorkie named Bono. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe