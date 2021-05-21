Pair accused of abducting prisoner and sending mum £5,000 ransom demand

Two men have appeared in court accused of assaulting and abducting a prisoner at HMP Grampian – and demanding his mum stump up £5,000.

Mark Hendry, 24, and Colin Lindsay, 25, are accused of assaulting and abducting a prisoner, using cable ties to bind his hands, and detaining him against his will.

The pair are also alleged to have phoned the man’s mother and tried to blackmail her into paying £5,000 so they would not harm him.