Painting on the heart of the city

Artwork has been left around the city centre to help brighten up the area.

Matthew Smith, who creates the mini-canvases under the name Painted on Heart, has been carrying out the project since the start of the year, and has left colourful works in areas like The Green and Aberdeen University.

The 24-year-old, who attended Gray’s School of Art and now studies visual communication at NEScol, has dropped around 10 pieces in the centre so far.

He said: “I noticed a few other people doing small things like it, and I wanted to try my own as a way to get my name out there.

“I’ve dropped around 10 pieces, mostly around the city centre. I’ve got three left now.”

Matthew also hopes to leave some free greeting cards around Aberdeen at Christmas time, and hopes to get some other artists on board.

To keep up to date with his art drops, and upcoming projects follow Matthew’s instagram account painted.on.heart