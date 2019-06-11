Painting Aberdeen red with green light for new murals

A project to brighten up a community has been given the green light by the council.

VictoriArt Road group has been working on bringing new life to the Torry community after being inspired by Aberdeen’s annual Nuart festival.

The team recently submitted a planning application to Aberdeen City Council to create four non-illuminated murals along Victoria Road and St Fittick’s.

In 2019, the group were successful in receiving £2,500 from the Health Improvement Fund to undertake a new project called Mural Health Walk Project.

As part of the scheme they want to create new murals in the community on the theme of physical and mental health.

The local authority granted the group approval on the condition the artworks remain for a period of only two years instead of the proposed five.

A council document submitted as part of the approval for the planning permission said: “As the artworks are to form part of the VictoriArt Road street art project, it is acknowledged they could fade or discolour over time, or be replaced with more traditional, commercial advertisements which could detract from the visual amenity of Torry.

“In this regard, it is considered that the standard express advertisement consent duration of five years is too lengthy and the duration of consent should instead be reduced to two years”.

The chosen areas are the Marine Laboratory, Nigg Bay Golf Club, Victoria Carpets and four of the exterior walls of the Torry Outdoor Sports Centre. Artists have been recruited and commissioned for the murals and include some familiar names from the Aberdeen art scene.

As part of the project, artist Frieda Strachan will use looms to weave a large canvas frame, inspired by nature in Aberdeen, outside Victoria Carpets.

Once the canvas is complete people are encouraged to touch and hug it.