Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to host virus-inspired exhibition

An artist will visit the city to talk about his science-inspired work.

John Walter will be exhibiting Co-Factors – a series of his paintings measuring five metres wide – at the Suttie Arts Space purpose-built gallery in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He will also give a talk to visitors at the event on Thursday at 2pm.

The paintings are part of a multi-media installation project called Capsid and were originally shown at the Southwark Park Galleries in London.

The project is the result of a collaboration between the artist and molecular virologist Professor Greg Towers of University College London, bringing new scientific knowledge about viruses, such as HIV, to the wider public.

Co-Factors will stay in Aberdeen until May 20 at the hospital gallery which was set up as a space for staff, patients and visitors to engage with art.

Various exhibitions are staged throughout the year.