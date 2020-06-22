Painted stones wanted for north-east town’s art project

Painted stones are being sought for a collaborative art project in an Aberdeenshire town.

Colourful stones have appeared all around Stonehaven in previous weeks, and now a permanent display of the rocks will be created when they are set in cement on the town’s promenade.

A stretch of turf behind the Town Hall has been cleared ahead of the project.

Aberdeenshire Council project officer Diane Henderson brought together the Horizon Group and the Stonehaven Town Partnership to help create a gallery of the stones set in cement.

Jim Stephen of Stonehaven Town Partnership assisted with the lawn cutting and will lay the cement needed to hold the stones in place.

The display will be tackled in phases, with the first section being laid this week.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Residents are being advised to bring stones down to the turf on Wednesday, June 24. They should be lacquered if possible.

There will also be another chance for budding artists to get involve in phase two if they missed the first opportunity.

In a statement, councillor Sarah Dickinson, who represents Stonehaven, said: “I am delighted that Horizon and the Stonehaven Town Partnership can help make an artwork out of the many Stonehaven rocks that have been painted in recent weeks.”