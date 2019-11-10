Painted rocks hidden around Aberdeen community to entertain youngsters

A group of mums have hidden painted rocks around an Aberdeen community for families to find.

Parents in Stoneywood came together to get to know each other and create something their kids would be able to enjoy, along with others in the Aberdeen neighbourhood.

Organiser Katie Gaw said: “My son and I painted some stones last year to encourage him to go for walks but the paint washed away.

“One of my neighbours made some recently and told me she used pens and lacquer to fix the paint so I thought it would be fun to try it again.

“Four of us managed to get together one evening and painted designs while we chatted and had a couple of drinks.

“We managed to make about 40 rocks.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The stones, which feature colourful designs such as ladybirds, bumblebees, dogs, doors and landscapes, have been hidden in the woods next to the Dandara estate in Stoneywood.

Rocks have been hidden all around trees both facing and behind foliage, at the base and in the crook of trees around the woods for people to find.