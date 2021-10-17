Paedophile hunters: The charity helping potential predators change their ways

A children’s charity has warned online paedophile hunter groups can be “counterproductive”, and suggested a better way to protect children is by working with potential predators to change their behaviour.

Online groups of paedophile hunters are a growing phenomenon, setting up fake social media profiles pretending to be young children and waiting for people to contact them with a sexual motive.

The organisations then string the person along and gather evidence, before often tracking them down and confronting them on their doorstep or in public.

Stuart Allardyce, director of Stop It Now! Scotland, a charity dedicated to the prevention of sexual abuse of children, the issue is one that is best tackled by police and other support services, not online paedophile hunter groups.

The charity works with people who are concerned about having sexual thoughts about children, or how they might have interacted with them online.

In 2020 almost 300 people in Aberdeen alone contacted Stop It Now! concerned about their thoughts or behaviour, and received help and support to change.

Charity works with those ‘at risk of causing harm to children’

Stuart said: “Stop It Now! Scotland is the only charity in Scotland that focuses exclusively on the prevention of child sexual abuse.

“Each year we work directly with over 100 people who are worried about their sexual thoughts and feelings towards children and we help them to avoid offending.

“Our UK helpline receives anonymous calls from all over Scotland from people looking for advice and support.

‘Some of their targets are also highly vulnerable’

“Last year 278 people in Aberdeen alone used our online resources because they were worried about their sexual behaviour online towards children and young people.

“Working with those who are at risk of causing harm to children and young people is one of the most effective ways to prevent abuse before it happens.”

Stuart said while he understands the good intentions of paedophile hunter operations, the groups can often be counterproductive.

He said: “Over the last few years we have worked with a small number of people who have been targeted by online ‘paedophile vigilante’ groups.

Work should be done by ‘law enforcement and trained child protection professionals’

“While many online activist groups are genuinely trying to help, their work can also be counterproductive – the evidence they supply is often not high enough quality to secure a conviction.”

Stuart said people targeted by such groups often suffer from mental health problems and are vulnerable, so identifying those who pose a risk to children is best left to trained professionals.

He said: “We have worked with people with specific learning difficulties or autism as well as those who were themselves under 18 – and there must be a duty of care towards these individuals despite the crimes they may or may not have committed.

“Our view is that such work identifying those who present a risk of harm to children should always be done by law enforcement and trained child protection professionals and that there are better ways for those who are interested in preventing child sexual abuse to contribute to the aim of making Scotland a safer place to live.”

For more information on the help Stop It Now! can offer, visit their website HERE