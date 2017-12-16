‘Paddling pool’ fears over revamp at city’s historic statue

Plans to create a new water feature at a historic city statue have been criticised by heritage groups, who fear it could be used as a “paddling pool”.

London Olympic park designers LDA Design are behind a £20 million project to transform Union Terrace Gardens with new features including lift access from Union Street, “halo” lighting and a public amphitheatre.

If plans are approved, a mirror pool will be built surrounding the iconic William Wallace statue, created in 1888.

But the secretary of the Society of William Wallace, based in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, has objected to the plans, saying proposals to put a water feature around a statue of one of Scotland’s national heroes “fills me with disgust”.

He added: “I make a point of visiting this statue of William Wallace every time I visit the city.

“It is world famous.

“To hear that you are planning to put a water feature around its base fills me with disgust.

“One of the most attractive features of this statue is that you can get up close, important if you want to read the wording around its base.

“But also to stand in the shadow of an enormous man and to be able to touch it.

“And be aware, most water features I have ever seen in most cities attract fools, who think its clever to throw beer cans and the likes into them. Not a pretty sight.”

Meanwhile heritage group Crann Tara, which is concerned with preserving the history of Scotland, has also lodged its objection to the water feature proposals.

In the objection, secretary of the group James Singer said: “We feel that having a pond around the statue would detract from such an iconic Scottish hero and perhaps something more fitting should be in place.”

Mr Singer also asked whether the maintenance of the new feature would lead to extra costs and added it may attract unsocial behaviour as it could be seen as a “paddling pool”.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen Burns Club has objected to plans to build a new gateway building to provide a “new setting” for the Robert Burns statue, erected in 1892.

An objection by the group’s chairman said the presence of a building behind the statue would “overpower” it and “lead to the loss of the iconic photogenic view” of the Cowdray Hall across the Denburn.

He said: “While the increased usable public space being created in front of the statue is appreciated, the dwarfing of the Burns statue by the proposed building at the rear is too high a civic price to pay.”

In their design statement a mirror pool would surround the Grade B listed William Wallace statue and would be integrated with a seating edge to “create a calm environment, suitable for reading or relaxing”.

The water feature, which will incorporate lighting, will be able to drain away to allow wreath laying for the annual Wallace 700 Commemoration Ceremony.

The new building behind the Burns monument will provide space for a cafe and viewing gallery as well as flexible exhibition space.

It will also offer a new gateway to the arches, with areas backlit to brighten spaces and increase safety, particularly at night.

The design statement said under the plans the prominence of the statue is “recognised” and the Burns monument will be retained in its current position.

A second consultation period on the plans is currently being carried out after refinements were made to allow for any future development of the adjacent railway.

The amendment also includes realigning the Union Terrace Gardens/Union Bridge walkway and modifying the appearance of the Union Street/Union Terrace building.

The formal consultation period for comment closes on Wednesday.

Plans to revitalise the gardens were approved in principle in March.

A detailed planning application was submitted in April, and is awaiting determination.