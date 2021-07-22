Paddington 2 train the Aberdonian steams into Granite City after trip up east coast

A steam engine made famous by its appearance in beloved kids’ movie Paddington 2 has pulled into Aberdeen Station after a journey north from Edinburgh.

The 60163 Tornado, which is currently serving as The Aberdonian, took just over four hours to travel from Waverley to its terminus in the north-east.

Along the way, it delighted train enthusiasts and curious passers-by – as well as its passengers, many of whom were served a luxury lunch on board.

The locomotive, which was built in 2008, is recognisable from TV shows including Top Gear, and played a starring role in the climactic train chase scene towards the end of 2017’s Paddington 2.

Its journey today was thankfully not as nail-biting, though it did involve plenty of dramatic scenery as the train crossed the Forth Bridge and travelled along the cliffs of the Aberdeenshire coast.

Locals in Aberdeen were able to see the Tornado cross the bridge over the River Dee, beside the southern entrance to Duthie Park.

A piper was on hand to greet the train as it arrived in its final stop, and later today it will be swivelled around at the Ferryhill turntable for its return journey to Edinburgh.

A member of the @60163_Tornado support crew pipes the arrival of Tornado into Aberdeen on the first of the 2021 ‘Aberdonian’ trains. @NetworkRailSCOT #Aberdonian pic.twitter.com/Ia5ETqAalP — Tony P (@TonyP146) July 22, 2021

Young engine with plenty of history

Although the Tornado is younger than it looks, there is a significant amount of history behind it.

When it was built in 2008, following 18 years of fundraising and construction, it was the first main line steam locomotive to be built for the UK since 1961.

The design of the engine came from the 1940s-era A1 class designed by Arthur H Peppercorn, which were originally scrapped following modernisation in 1966.

In 2009, the Tornado was given its forceful name by HRH Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as a tribute to the crews who flew RAF Tornado fast jets during the first Gulf War.

It has certainly lived up to its speedy name, reaching 100mph during secret night-time tests four years ago and becoming the first steam engine to reach such high speeds since the 1960s.

The Aberdonian name, meanwhile, was originally used by a service that operated between London King’s Cross and Aberdeen starting in 1927.

Nowadays, it is used for a train offering passengers the experience of travelling along the east coast mainline in the mid-20th Century.