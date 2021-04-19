Packs for north-east food growing initiative now available

Packs are now available for north-east residents looking to participate in an exciting food growing project.

After the announcement that Keep Start Aberdeen, an initiative that encourages people to grow their own vegetables, was returning for a second year, growing packs are now available for residents on request.

They are also open to community groups, community centres, key services and/or stakeholder organisations who would like to distribute them to people in their local area.

The packs comprise compost, packets of vegetables, herb and flower seeds, pots, seedling trays and instructions.

The project was launched last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic to help people get involved with and start their own community and vegetable gardens.

It was launched by local charity CFINE, who teamed up with One Seed Forward, Tullos Community Garden, Aberdeen City Council, and Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership to kick-start the initiative.

The organisations distributed 264 growing packs to households across the city in the inaugural year.

Participants are being encouraged to share surplus seedlings with their neighbours, and share their experiences and address any growing-related questions on the ‘Keep Growing Aberdeen’ Facebook group or via other communication methods where required.

Contact Rebecca Dunn, a CFINE community growing development worker, on rdunn@cfine.org for more information.