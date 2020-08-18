Aberdeen woman gears up for tough challenge in tribute to cousin

A young Aberdeen mum is taking part in a gruelling fitness challenge to help raise funds for the charity that help care for her little cousin.

Finley Wilson suffered from a rare heart condition and sadly passed away last year, aged just two.

The much-loved toddler was looked after at Robin House in Balloch, run by Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS). Dedicated hospice staff also provided support to Finley’s parents and extended family.

As a tribute to Finley, Naomii Mitchell, from Bridge of Don, will take on the Virtual Toughest Mudder at Duthie Park and along the River Dee between 8pm on Saturday night until 8am on Sunday morning.

The event has been organised in place of Europe’s Toughest Mudder (which Naomii was originally signed up for before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Naomii, who is mum to eight-year-old twins Jay and Aston, has chosen the route of Duthie Park area and along the River Dee for her 12-hour virtual challenge.

The 26-year-old, who started volunteering with CHAS shortly after Finley’s death, said: “After Finley passed away, I felt wanted do something which would help keep his memory alive and also help CHAS. I knew that whatever I was going to do, it had to be something that was going to push me to levels out of my comfort zone.

“As a mum of twins that can be challenging in itself but I’ve also been doing obstacle course races (OCR) for the last three years and represented Scotland at the OCR World Championships in 2019. I’ve never done a 12 hour endurance event or covered more than 20 miles though so this is going to be my toughest challenge to date for sure, especially as I’m usually in bed by 9pm!”

Tough Mudder will send Naomii and all other participants a list of challenges to complete through the night instead of the usual obstacles they would have had to conquer in the physical event and supporters can track their progress online via a special leader board.