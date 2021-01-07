Vacant north-east industrial unit could become dance studio

A vacant industrial unit in a north-east town could be transformed into a dance studio.

Stonehaven-based Rhythm Nation has applied for a change of use for the building at Spurryhillock Industrial Estate.

The dance school is working alongside McGregor Garrow Architects on the project.

It would be fitted with a sprung floor, new flooring in a seating area and there would be signage added.

The dance studio would operate between 5.30pm and 9.30pm on weekdays.

A design statement lodged alongside the plans said the move to the new unit would allow Rhythm Nation to have their own space and expand.

The document said: “Rhythm Nation run very popular dance classes, open to all children, in Stonehaven, Laurencekirk and Inverbervie.

“They also have competitive and successful dance crews, which regularly compete against other dance schools. They play an important role in the community – providing opportunities for children and families.

“They want to have their own dance studio in Stonehaven, and they have identified an ideal space within Spurryhillock Industrial Estate.

“This space would allow them to expand the growing dance school and provide better facilities. Currently, they rent local halls, which means they cannot always provide suitable facilities to support the dancers’ development.”