North-east town aims to raise a smile with festive trail

A north-east town is using its fishing heritage for a festive trail.

Rediscover Peterhead business improvement district have been working with 30 businesses in the town centre on the project.

Anyone taking part has to find 30 Christmas or fish inspired graphics which have been placed in shop windows.

It includes a whiting choir, a crab laying out its milk and cookies for Santa and two squid sporting winter woolies.

The trail uses QR codes and each graphic can be scanned with people able to find a joke, fact, recipe or enter a competition run by Rediscover Peterhead.

© Supplied by Rediscover Peterhead

Leslie Forsyth, manager of Rediscover Peterhead, said it could also provide businesses in the town with a boost.

He said: “This is a great chance to have some fun, maybe win a prize, and support town centre businesses. Shopping local makes a real difference at Christmas.

“Spending £40 on a Christmas tree from a local florist means that up £15 stays in the local area. Spend £50 on children’s toys in a local shop, and £19 stays local. This helps all of us, not just local businesses.”

The trail runs until January 4 with the competition winners being announced by email by at least January 8.

© Supplied by Rediscover Peterhead

Inverurie has already launched its own festive trail which uses QR codes to create a family-friendly activity in the town.

The Christmas Spirit Trail is designed to encourage children to walk, have fun, get engaged and, most importantly, take their minds off the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inverurie’s business improvement business district has teamed up with QR code trail experts High Street Safari for the project.

Nearly a dozen local shops form the trial, which leads people around the town centre and it takes on average about 45 minutes to complete.

It tells the magical story of Albert Claus, the less famous brother of Father Christmas.

His job is to maintain the spirit of Christmas by spreading joy bubbles on Christmas Day, but he’s gone missing. It’s the children’s task to visit the 10 cheerful Spirits of Christmas characters at their individual trail stops.