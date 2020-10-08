North-east business chief fears for small firms after Covid-19 announcement

A leading light from a north-east small business group expects the new Covid-19 rules will mean “last orders” for many firms.

David Groundwater, development manager for the Federation of Small Business (FSB) in the north-east feel businesses in Aberdeen will miss out on “much-needed trade” as it tries to recover from the city’s hospitality lockdown in August.

He fears for the Granite City’s hospitality sector and the wider night-time economy as it tries to find its feet following the restrictions in the summer.

Mr Groundwater said: “The announcement by the First Minister is disappointing and could mean last orders for many businesses across the north-east.”

“While there are heavier restrictions for the central belt, businesses across Aberdeen are already trying to make up for lost time and income from the local lockdown in August and many will have marked the October school holidays as a key time to increase much-needed trade.

It’s important to remember that it’s not just our hospitality sector that will suffer. These further restrictions will have a significant knock-on impact on our economy as a whole, from retail to the hospitality supply chain, and on night-time economy operators like taxi drivers and takeaways.

“Without significant government support many businesses, who through no fault of their own and who have complied with every challenge they have been thrown, face an uncertain future.”

Mr Groundwater welcomed the £40 million support package from the Scottish Government designed to mitigate the impact of the new rules and he also urged businesses to apply for help through the city council.

“The £40 million support fund is extremely welcome, but businesses across the north-east will be desperate to find out sooner rather than later how the scheme will work and when they can access the support.

“Businesses in Aberdeen City who were affected by the local lockdown restrictions are also reminded the council is still accepting applications for both its hospitality grant fund and its wider discretionary fund.”

Any businesses interested in applying for support from Aberdeen City Council can visit https://bit.ly/3nsxEhS