North-east museum bosses praise trustee for new year honour

Bosses at a north-east tourist attraction have praised one of their trustees for his new year honour.

Mike Bullock, who is the chief executive of the Northern Lighthouse Board, was awarded an OBE for his services to mariners.

He is also a trustee at the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh and they have hailed his honour.

A statement from the museum said: “All at the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses would like to congratulate Commodore Mike Bullock OBE MBE on his inclusion in the Queen’s Honours List for services to the Safety and Welfare of Mariners.

“Mr Bullock is CEO of the Northern Lighthouse Board and is also one of our museum trustees. He is a good friend to the museum and it has been acknowledged that his assistance this year has contributed significantly to the museum’s survival through the Northern Lighthouse Heritage Trust.

“He receives an OBE to add to his military MBE previous conferred by Her Majesty.”

