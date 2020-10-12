Aberdeen Brownies dance away to raise cash in aid of major MND charity

A group of Brownies have been showcasing their very best dance moves as part of a fundraising bid to support a former north-east footballer diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease.

Martin Johnston, 42, from Kingswells, played as a striker for Cove Rangers, Peterhead, Elgin City and Brechin but was diagnosed with MND in 2018.

The first and third Kingswells Brownie group held a sponsored dance-a-thon yesterday with the girls involved raising cash for Martin’s chosen charity, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The foundation was established by former Scotland rugby star Doddie Weir who is also battling MND.

Martin’s daughter Sophie, 7, is a part of the Brownies group and was one of 17 youngsters who were dancing at Webster Park in Kingswells.

They donned official Doddie Weir tartan headbands for the fundraiser after contacting the charity.

Brownies leader Belle Rose, 19, said they raised more than £1,000 with their efforts.

Belle said: “It went amazingly well. It was raining a little bit but that didn’t stop the girls.

“We’ve totalled up the money and we raised £1,077, so the girls are really chuffed with that.

“The girls did some routine dancing, freestyle, the YMCA and the Macarena.

“We got in touch with Doddie Weir and they sent us the headbands, which was really nice.”

Martin thanked the youngsters for helping with the fundraising and said he is “staying positive” despite have the debilitating condition.

He said: “I’m delighted the whole community has rallied around us. We are so grateful to the girls for doing this.

“It was a wee bit cold but they were just full of enthusiasm.

“I am staying positive but there are certain things I can’t do. I’m hopeful they will find some kind of treatment for this.”

Martin said it was a “big shock” when medics told him and wife Jenny that he had the muscle-wasting condition.

He said: “It was a big shock. I’d known something wasn’t right for a while. I had problems with my leg and I eventually got the diagnosis.

“It was a difficult one to take but our full force is about fighting.”