Aberdeen City Council delivers laptops as thousands of pupils log on for online learning

Aberdeen City Council has issued more than 7,500 laptop computers to pupils so they can take part in online learning.

Schools remain closed as part of the efforts to drive down the number of Covid-19 cases although the children of key workers can still attend.

The local authority revealed 7,536 Chromebook devices had been handed out to give pupils access to remote learning.

And on Tuesday alone 21,541 youngsters attended school virtually using the Google Classroom system.

As well as the laptops, wi-fi dongles have been given to children and young people without internet access at home so they can continue their studies.

Council chiefs had previously vowed to ensure “no child is left behind” after it was announced that learning would move online for the majority of pupils until February 1.

© Picture by Jim Irvine

Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener, councillor John Wheeler, said: “Once again, I must thank our education officers in rising to the challenges posed by the new lockdown.

“We are committed to ensuring that all of our children and young people have access to the best possible education even during these most difficult of circumstances. By maintain continuity in the curriculum this way, our pupils and staff will be well placed for when normality returns to our classrooms.”

Measures are in place to make sure pupils attend their digital classes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Family liaison officers will work alongside schools and families to ensure youngsters are still digitally attending classes.

If pupil do not access their online learning materials for three days a group call message will be sent to parents.

The family liaison officer will contact pupils who have not accessed the digital lessons for two days after being initially contacted.

The third stage of the virtual attendance policy involves the family liaison officer contacting parents.

Finally, the pupil would be classed as a Children Missing from Education (CME) and referred to a central team.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Family Liaison Officers work closely with school guidance and pupil support staff which enables them to get to know families well.

“During the current Covid-19 restrictions Family Liaison Officers will raise any issues families are experiencing to the school guidance team and teaching staff to support families and to ensure issues raised do not impact on attendance.”

Meanwhile, speaking prior to the start of the term, Laurence Findlay, director of education and children’s services for Aberdeenshire Council said the local authority has “expanded” the number of laptops and internet dongles so pupils can still access online materials.

He said: “As we begin the new term we are working hard to ensure children and young people, as well as their families and school staff, are given the support they need.”