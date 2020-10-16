Organisers of north-east remembrance service announce changes

Organisers of an annual north-east remembrance event have set out some of the changes for the event in light of the coronavirus crisis.

The Ellon branch of Legion Scotland has revealed that the parade to be held on November 8 will take place but with appropriate Covid-19 restrictions in place.

The committee has asked people not to attend the commemoration of the town’s fallen servicemen and women unless invited.

They also said anyone wanting to lay a poppy wreath at Ellon’s war memorial can ask for the committee to do it on their behalf.

A statement issued by the town’s Legion Scotland branch said while it is “disappointing” they plan to live stream the commemorations online.

They also invited people to leave their own Remembrance Sunday tributes on their Facebook page.

The statement issued by the committee said: “This year’s Remembrance parade will still be marked but will be very different from previous year’s due to the ongoing guidelines and restrictions that are in place, we ask that unless you have been invited to attend the parade that you do not parade at the War memorial, the committee will on your behalf observe the ceremony and lay wreath’s in remembrance of those who have laid down their lives for us and to give thanks to those who have served and continue to serve on our behalf.

“We appreciate that this will be very disappointing to those who take the time each year to pay their respects, but our responsibility as a committee is to the community and keeping everyone safe during these difficult times, we will be live streaming the event throughout so that you can have the opportunity to watch and observe from the safety of your home, the time for the live feed will be posted prior to the service.

“As some small way of our community showing its support for remembrance we ask that you take part in this by posting pictures or short stories of remembrance on our Facebook page or placing a picture of a poppy in your window at home, this has been a difficult decision for us to take and we hope that you understand and support us in this year’s Remembrance parade.”