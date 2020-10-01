North-east to host series of online events focusing on poverty

A north-east council is planning to tackle poverty with a week-long series of online events.

Aberdeenshire Council is hosting the gatherings to coincide with Challenge Poverty Week from Monday, October 5 to Sunday, October 11.

Employment, fuel, food, financial support, health and wellbeing are among the topics to be discussed at the virtual events.

The local authority is working alongside NHS Grampian, Home Energy Scotland, Scarf, Barnardos, Aberdeen Foyer, Department of Work and Pensions, Skills Development Scotland, Social Security Scotland, Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, Kincardine and Mearns Citizens’ Advice Bureau and Progress in Dialogue who will be delivering the online sessions.

Councillor Jim Gifford, leader of Aberdeenshire Council and chairman of the community planning partnership board, said: “Recently the council reshaped its priorities as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic so that we can respond to the most pressing needs faced by communities and businesses in Aberdeenshire.

“This innovative virtual programme brings together partners from a range of perspectives which will hopefully add further ideas and suggestions on how we collectively work on tackling hugely difficult but vital issues, creating a society that not only copes during the Covid-19 pandemic but in its aftermath too.”

Councillor Anne Stirling, Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee chairwoman said: “Poverty, and helping to reduce its impact on families, continues to be a hugely important issue for everyone in Aberdeenshire. It’s crucial we listen to those who have experienced the consequences of poverty first-hand and use the information gathered to shape the response of partner organisations ensuring the most appropriate support is available.”

The sessions are free to join, everybody is welcome and can be booked in advance online.

For more information about Aberdeenshire Challenge Poverty Week 2020 visit https://bit.ly/30lOhBV