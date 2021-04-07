North-east road safety event cancelled for second time as organisers look to future

An annual road safety event used to educate hundreds of senior pupils in the north-east has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The Safe Drive Stay Alive scheme involves the emergency services and people affected by road accidents to warn new drivers of the dangers involved with getting behind the wheel.

The multi-agency initiative, which began in 2005, is usually held in Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom and is open to teenage drivers and passengers from across Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and Moray.

Organisers will use the opportunity to re-evaluate how the road safety message is delivered to young drivers in the future.

Ewan Wallace, head of Transportation at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “There is absolutely no doubt just how successful Safe Drive Stay Alive has been since its launch back in 2005.

“We know its hard-hitting approach made a deep impression on those teenagers who were about to start taking lessons and getting behind the wheel. Over the years, thanks to a range of road safety programmes including Safe Drive, we have thankfully seen the number of collisions and casualties involving young drivers decrease significantly.

“Of course, we cannot be complacent, but we feel now is the right time to target our finite resources more effectively and deliver key road safety messages through other formats which meet the current needs of today’s modern society.

“This evolution of our education programme with our emergency service partners will ensure that road safety for young people remains fresh and as important to generations of future young drivers.”