North-east after-school club praised for standards of care

An after-school club based in a north-east village has been praised by a leading watchdog.

The Care Inspectorate went to Fun 4 Kidz, which is provided by Aberdeenshire Council from Port Erroll School in Cruden Bay.

Inspectors carried out a visit last month and rated its care during the Covid-19 pandemic as “very good.”

Their subsequent report praised the facility for the way it dealt with coronavirus protection measures like social distancing for staff, hand washing and providing ventilation.

It said: “New Covid-19 procedures had been communicated well to reassure parents that their children would be safe on returning to the club.

“The club had worked in partnership with the school to ensure coherent procedures contributed to children’s safety. As a result, the club had secured use of the hall. This meant the accommodation could be well ventilated and facilitate staff social-distancing. The local authority was supporting effective cleaning of the accommodation to protect the children.

“Children had been helped to understand the importance of good-handwashing in preventing the spread of infection and to do this often throughout the session. Posters encouraged them to do this in line with best practice. Children were supervised to ensure hand-washing was effective.

“Snack routines had been changed to reduce any risk of cross-infection. Children described healthy snack menus which included fruit on a daily basis. Children also told us how resources were being managed to reduce cross-infection, for example, individual playdough usage.”