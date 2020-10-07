Changing facility plans for Aberdeen amateur football club backed

An Aberdeen football club’s bid to build new changing facilities has been approved by planners.

Kincorth Amateur Football Club applied for permission for the project in August.

Now the city council have backed the move to install the new cabins at Kincorth playing fields.

Documents submitted alongside the original proposal said the inside of the unit would be “stripped out” and upgrade to meet the club’s needs.

Council chiefs concluded the idea is “compatible” and gave the proposals the green light.

A report said: “The proposal is associated with the wider sports use of the Kincorth Playing Fields which is compatible with its Urban Green Space location and it would not have an adverse impact on either the green space network in the surrounding area or the existing mature trees on site.

“The size, design and location of the changing facilities are acceptable, and there would be no detrimental impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties, or upon the over-arching Urban Green Space.”