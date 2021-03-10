Aberdeen sporting charity praises staff for Covid-19 contributions

An Aberdeen-based charity has praised the commitment of its staff who supported their communities during the coronavirus crisis.

More than 35 Sport Aberdeen furloughed employees have taken on volunteer or secondment roles since the lockdown restrictions forced venues to close last March.

The NHS, Aberdeen City Council, Grampian Assessor and Electoral Registration and Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership are among the organisations who have benefitted as a result.

Contact trace practitioners, logistics co-ordinators, call handlers, refuse loaders and temporary electoral registration assistants are just some of the jobs taken on by Sport Aberdeen staff.

Nickie Scorgie, head of human resources and organisational development, said: “This last year has been extremely challenging for Sport Aberdeen and so many charities and businesses, despite this I am extremely proud of our team for stepping up and helping local organisations. So many have been willing to come forward and assist our partners.”

Aimee Beatie, who works for Sport Aberdeen, said: “During the first national lockdown I was supporting the child services team within Mile-End Primary School.

“It was really great to get out and support my local community in such uncertain times and it was very positive for my mental health, giving me purpose during the first lockdown.”

Sport Aberdeen’s Active Schools team have also been supporting children of key workers and vulnerable children in over 10 schools across the city, delivering physical activity outdoors following the appropriate local and national guidance as well as supporting young people in the classroom.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen’s head of sport and active communities, said: “Allowing and encouraging young people to continue to stay active and improve their mental and physical wellbeing throughout this challenging time has been at the forefront of our efforts.

“The Active Schools workforce have played a key role in helping to keep young people in Aberdeen active by working in schools and hubs throughout the city and we are extremely proud of each and every one of them.”