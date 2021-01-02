Planning bosses overturn council decision on north-east quarry

Plans for a new north-east quarry are to be given the green light – despite councillors unanimously rejecting the idea.

The Buchan area committee refused planning permission when proposals to create the site for mineral extraction at Muirtack, near Ellon, were discussed in April.

It was the second time that Chap Group’s proposals were rejected with a previous bid being knocked back by councillors in 2018.

The company lodged their appeal with the Scottish Government in the summer.

Now Trevor Croft, reporter for the planning and environmental appeals division, has given notice that she intends to rule in the Chap Group’s favour.

Outlining his decision, Mr Croft said: “Under the phase one proposals the working face of the quarry would average 140 metres or more distance from the south-eastern boundary, measured by me from the operation phase one plan.

“Although I am not convinced that the loss of agricultural land for the first period would be significant I do not consider there is any great benefit for installing that bund as part of the phase one works. I have therefore left the situation as in condition of the committee report.

“I, therefore, conclude, for the reasons set out above, that the proposed development accords overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and that there are no material considerations which would still justify refusing to grant planning permission. I have considered all the other matters raised, but there are none which would lead me to alter my conclusions.”

Local authority planning officials recommended the quarry development should go ahead, however, councillors disagreed and unanimously rejected the proposals.

Sand and gravel would have been extracted from the land, which is currently an undeveloped field.

The committee said the development would result in a loss of good quality agricultural land and would have a significant adverse impact on the surrounding landscape.

It was also stated that there was no proven demonstrable need for this type of development and the proposed access road could create a hazard.

A total of 28 objections were received on the application regarding extraction and 29 on forming an access route.