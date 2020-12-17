North-east business centre could be given fresh start

A former north-east business school could be given a new lease of life.

Plans to convert the Glenugie business centre in Peterhead could become a residential property and be home to a series of new businesses.

Councillors had discussed demolishing the former North School in the summer but accepted in principle a purchase offer to save the building.

Now developer John Adam from Peterhead-based Azeri Ecosse has lodged blueprints for the future of the site.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application said: “To allow the premises at the old Peterhead North School to be used for residential and business purposes.

“The proposed use includes a guesthouse, office, public house/restaurant, function suite and day spa.”

Members of the Buchan area committee discussed the potential sale of the site behind closed doors earlier this month.

Committee chairman councillor Norman Smith said: “Although it is very early in the negotiations, we were in full agreement that this offer be accepted which, we hope, will include the retention and redevelopment of the historical former North School.

“We are under no illusions as to the scale of any potential development of these premises and I would urge patience within the community to enable the purchaser to formulate their plans.”

Glenugie Business Centre and a neighbouring property on Windmill Street were listed for sale in 2016 for £450,000 but have lain empty since.

Councillors did consider moving forward with the demolition of the old school.