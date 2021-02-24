Council consults on new north-east bus service

A north-east council has launched a consultation into a potential new enhanced bus service.

Aberdeenshire Council is considering starting Demand Responsive Transport (DRT) services in the Inverurie and/or Deeside areas which would replace traditional fixed-route timetabled services.

And the first pilot service is due to start in the autumn.

Unlike an A2B dial-a-bus service, where usually a minimum of one-hour pre-booking is required, it is envisaged that the new DRT will enable passengers to book a vehicle when they want to travel with the first available vehicle then dispatched.

The service would also cater to the needs of regular passengers wanting to book in advance.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee (ISC), said: “With travel needs rapidly changing, DRT services may provide a better and more flexible type of bus service for the types of journeys which people will make by public transport in the Covid recovery period.

“Flexibility in service delivery should allow more disparate and less regular travel needs to be accommodated and levels of service to be more rapidly tailored to emerging travel needs.”

ISC vice-chairman Cllr John Cox said: “I would encourage anyone with an interest in Aberdeenshire bus services to participate fully in our virtual engagement to help us plan future services which will better meet the needs of our communities.”

The survey, which will run until Friday, March 26, can be found online at https://bit.ly/3uqgXas