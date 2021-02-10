New tram-like network could be coming to the north-east

A tram-like network could be introduced in the north-east after it was revealed the move is being considered by transport bosses.

The ambitious Aberdeen Rapid Transit (ART) system could be introduced and would potentially link Aberdeen International Airport in the north to Portlethen in the south, and Bridge of Don to Kingswells and Westhill.

The move has been welcomed by members of the board of regional transport body Nestrans which was meeting to discuss its regional transport strategy.

It has taken two years to finish the document which sets out the north-east’s transport vision until 2040 and it has been submitted to Scottish Ministers for approval.

The regional transport strategy features a number of infrastructure projects which include dualling the Toll of Birness junction near Peterhead.

It was approved by the transport group at their meeting yesterday.

Members of the Nestrans board heard from Clive Robinson, Transport Projects Programme Manager for the Department for Infrastructure Northern Ireland,

He discussed the city’s own rapid transit system which is known as the Glider. It connects east and west Belfast and the Titanic quarter via the city centre.

It is thought the ART project could be a first for Scotland and it would be operated with high capacity modern vehicles.

Members of the Nestrans board have backed a bid to Transport Scotland’s Bus Partnership Fund to support the development of the ART project which will be submitted by Aberdeen City Council on behalf of the North East Bus Alliance to the Scottish Government in April this year.

Chairwoman of Nestrans, Aberdeen councillor Sandra Macdonald, said, “A key focus of the next RTS is to achieve a 50:50 mode split between car journeys and sustainable options such as public transport, walking and cycling.

“It is critical that our public transport offering is attractive, efficient, affordable and can compete with car journey times. Aberdeen Rapid Transit is part of an aspirational package of over 100 proposals in the strategy which aim to improve journey efficiencies, improve safety and enable access for all.”