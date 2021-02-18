More than 7,500 families across north-east given winter hardship payments

More than 7,500 families across the north-east have been handed winter hardship payments to support them with additional heating costs.

A total of 7,617 households, 3,946 in Aberdeen and 3,671 in Aberdeenshire, were given £100 from the Scottish Government after plans for the fund were announced at the end of last year.

The fund, which paid out around £394,600 to those in Aberdeen and £376,000 in Aberdeenshire, was made available to families in receipt of free school meals.

It was introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has welcomed the payments, which have supported thousands across the north-east.

She said: “With the Scottish Government rolling out the Scottish Child Payment and supporting hundreds of thousands of families across Scotland with the £100 COVID winter hardship payment, a real difference is being made to support people during these challenging times.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for families in Aberdeenshire who may have faced lost earnings, increased food bills and cold weather. The £100 winter payment will hopefully have eased the financial strain many have been facing.

“Alongside introducing the Scottish Child Payment, Best Start Grant and Best Food Grants, this SNP Government is committed to supporting children.”