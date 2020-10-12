Complaint about treatment at Aberdeen hospital dismissed

A complaint about the standard of care at an Aberdeen hospital has not been upheld by a public ombudsman.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) investigated a woman’s claims about her treatment at Royal Cornhill Hospital.

The woman, known as Miss C in the report, said staff at the NHS Grampian facility “did not communicate reasonably” during her stay.

Miss C said that she was not given clear information about her condition or possible treatment and that her treatment plan was decided upon before she was assessed.

She claimed that she was prescribed an unreasonable amount of medication and that there was an unreasonable delay before she was seen by the dietician.

Miss C also felt that there was a lack of structured therapeutic activity and she was often left for many hours without contact from members of staff. Miss C said that decisions about her discharge and the arrangements put in place were unreasonable.

But after speaking to a specialist medic the SPSO ruled that an “appropriate” treatment plan was in place for the female patient.

A report from the watchdog said: “We took independent advice from a consultant psychiatrist. We found that an appropriate management plan for Miss C’s care and treatment was put in place which included a care and recovery plan.

“The evidence showed that the aims of Miss C’s admission and the plan of treatment were discussed with her and that the treatment plan was reasonable.

“There were also timely referrals to the dietician and the medication Miss C was prescribed was in keeping with national guidance. We also found that the approach taken in relation to the management and the arrangements for Miss C’s discharge were reasonable, as was communication between staff and Miss C.”