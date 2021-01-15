North-east youngster who saved family home from fire praised at Holyrood

A quick-thinking north-east cub scout who saved his family home from being destroyed in a fire has been praised at the Scottish Parliament.

Nine-year-old Cameron Barnes, a member of the 1st Insch Scout Group, remained calm while evacuating his family during the blaze in Pitcaple on April 19 last year.

He discovered the kitchen full of smoke after the boiler caught fire, and used his fire safety training from cubs, raised the alarm and got his family out.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett asked fellow members at Holyrood to congratulate Cameron for his swift actions.

Mr Burnett described the youngster’s actions as “courageous” and “inspirational”.

He said: “Cameron showed exceptional bravery during the fire and he deserves great praise for his actions which saved his family and pets.

“He is a fantastic example of someone who has proved age is just a number when it comes to being faced with serious incidents in life.

“Cameron is an inspiration to us all and highlights the importance of learning these skills for different scenarios.

“This incident also illustrates the importance of the Scouts in delivering key life skills to youngsters like Cameron – their work is extremely valuable to youngsters across the north-east.

“I’m delighted to recognise Cameron’s efforts in the Scottish Parliament and I wish the Barnes family all the very best for the future.”

Cameron was awarded the Scout Gilt Cross for his efforts last spring.

Cameron’s mum, Julie Barnes, said the Oyne Primary pupil’s actions “saved the house”.

She said: “The kitchen was full of smoke and the flames were 1.5ft high in the boiler cupboard.

“It was quite scary for Cameron, after we got out of the house we just had to sit and watch the PVC window frames melt as all these explosions in the kitchen made so much noise.”

Cameron discovered the blaze when he went to the kitchen on the morning of April 19. When he reached the glass panelled door, the room was full of smoke and he kept the door closed to stop the flames spreading and woke up the rest of his family.