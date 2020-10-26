On The Beat: Innovation is coming from our communities rallying together

The events of this year have impacted each and every household.

‘Normal’ life has been turned upside down for so many, and communities in the north-east have shown an outstanding resilience to pull together to help the most vulnerable in our society.

Reflecting on my year in this post has been difficult to do. On the one hand, we have witnessed great success in many areas of policing in our city, however, this is hard to celebrate when communities have been faced with such difficult situations arising from Covid-19.

Similarly, it’s hard to celebrate that Aberdeen is one of the safest places in the country, with further reductions in recorded crime, when we know that people are in need.

However I believe that to give our communities’ reassurance at this challenging time, we must recognise successes where we can.

The past year has been one where innovation has thrived and policing has experienced some major steps forward in the north-east including the introduction of new handheld devices to replace our ‘notebooks’.

With greater accessibility to information on the move, our officers can be present in communities for greater periods of time and have more flexibility than ever before.

We have also taken giant leaps forward with our thinking over the past few years, recognising that enforcement alone cannot solve problems and that partners and police need to come together more to help people in need.

For example, our multi-agency initiative to tackle cuckooing in the city and the wider north-east has resulted in many victims being supported into addiction support services, numerous crime groups being dismantled, and we have ultimately been able to make our communities safer.

This approach was recently recognised nationally, winning an award at the Police Scotland Chief Constables Bravery and Excellence Awards 2020. This award recognised collaboration and is testament to the fact that we should all work together.

For me, the finest examples of innovation however have come from our communities rallying together throughout the city.

I meet and hear of volunteers who have undertaken training so they can support friends, family or strangers with mental health problems or domestic abuse.

There are those who go out of their way to give young people something to do, and there are those who see past the stigma associated with addiction and help others to live their best life.

Policing plays an important role and it is vital that we are present to support our communities, however, volunteers are our true heroes at this time.

As our government continues to navigate its way through Covid-19, I recognise that our city will face challenging times for months to come and many unseen challenges will undoubtedly face our communities as we try to recover.

Our main focus has rightly remained on supporting the most isolated and vulnerable people who are feeling the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, and our officers, staff and Special Constables will continue to work extremely hard alongside our communities, the public sector, charities and other organisations to look after our city.

Innovation and working together will be absolutely vital, and I give my full commitment that police will continue to support the people we serve in Aberdeen.