Funding boost for bereavement support service aimed at north-east children

A north-east bereavement support service for children and young people has been given a major funding boost.

BBC Children In Need has awarded £98,411 to allow the ARCHIE Foundation’s Grampian Child Bereavement Network (GCBN) to expand.

The grant is split over three years and will fund two part-time Child Bereavement Support Workers who will be based at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH).

The staff will provide a variety of immediate and longer-term bespoke support and advice to children, young people and families who have experienced bereavement in the Grampian region.

The service will be available via any hospital ward within NHS Grampian including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, RACH, Dr Gray’s in Elgin, Royal Cornhill and all community hospitals.

Anne Bone, co-founder of GCBN and Trustee of The ARCHIE Foundation, said: “We know that if a family receives support at an early stage following the death of a loved one they are more able to manage their grief in the long term.”

GCBN has been providing services to bereaved children, young people and families across Grampian since 2008 and joined forces with The ARCHIE Foundation in 2019.

Through its network of trained volunteers and staff the charity offers a wide range of support and services for bereaved children and their families, including a home visiting service, a book gifting service, and free training for professionals to help them build up their knowledge and confidence.

Innes Murray, head of trusts and foundations said: “With this funding from BBC Children in Need we’ll be able to provide vital support to some of the children in our community that need it most. A huge thank you to everyone that has made this possible.”

The ARCHIE Foundation provides a wide range of support and services for babies, children and their families across the north and north east of Scotland with offices at Ninewells Hospital, Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and Raigmore.

The charity also encompasses Friends of the Neonatal Unit, based at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, and Grampian Child Bereavement Network, a service which supports children who have lost a loved one.

For further information about the support and services provided by Grampian Child Bereavement Network and the wider The ARCHIE Foundation, please contact: Malcolm Stewart on gcbn@archie.org or 01224 559559.