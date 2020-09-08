Video: Scarecrow festival creates ‘buzz’ in north-east town

A north-east town is “buzzing” thanks to its first-ever scarecrow festival.

The event in Ellon is proving a major success with more than 50 of the hay-filled creations, many inspired by superheroes and famous films, being placed outside people’s homes.

It is taking place in aid of Ellon primary school’s parent council after the Covid-19 pandemic meant they were unable to hold their usual fundraising activities.

Entries closed on September 1 with residents being urged to display scarecrows in an array of different shapes and sizes.

The event has been organised by mum of four Susan Bruce, who said it allows them to put the display on while adhering to coronavirus rules.

She said Ellon was busy at the weekend with people visiting each of the scarecrows using a map and checklist she created.

Susan said she did not know how popular it would prove to be and admitted it is “great to see” people embracing the event on its debut.

She said: “I think we are up to 56 scarecrows and I am delighted. The Ellon Scarecrow Festival Facebook page only had 200 likes on Friday and now it is up to 400.

“I can’t believe how much interest there has been in it. Ellon was buzzing at the weekend with people going around the town with the map and the checklist. It was great to see.

“I didn’t think it would be this big.

“It is going to the schools’ fund but it just seeing people being out and about after being at home for so long is just great.”

Among the hay-filled creations outside homes in Ellon are Batman and Robin, Harry Potter and Groot from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy film

Susan said people have been getting quite creative with their entries for the competition and have let their imaginations run wild.

And she also has five scarecrows taking pride of place in her front garden, thanks to her own efforts and those of her sons William, 22, Jamie, 16, Charlie, 9, and eight-year-old Harry.

Susan said: “There is an 80’s girl dressed in neon shoes and leg warmers, an Incredible Hulk and Harry Potter and Voldemort having a battle.

“I’ve got five in my garden. I did Worzel, we have a cricketer, Tony Hawk the skateboarder, and I did a couple of extras for my mother-in-law who lives in Cruden Bay.”

Susan said some people have vowed to enter the event in 2021 and asked if it will return in 12 months time she said “definitely.”

The Ellon Scarecrow Festival runs until September 20.

Prizes will be handed out to first, second and third place at the Ellon Scarecrow Festival with voting forms available at Symposium on Bridge Street or they can be printed off by visiting the festival’s Facebook page.