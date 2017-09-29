Owners vow to see bar open again soon after closing its doors

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A popular Aberdeen pub has shut down – but the firm trying to salvage its future said it will be back.

The team at Aberdeen’s Gilcomston Bar, at Gilcomston Steps, has announced the pub will not open again under their management.

However, Trust Inns – the bar’s registered licence holder – has urged drinkers not to worry as it expects a new managing tenant to be found soon.

A Trust Inns spokeswoman said: “It’s a popular bar and it is still on the market to let.

“Obviously, we’re expecting it to be open again soon.

“It has a lot to offer and, while we can’t comment on levels of interest we’ve received for the bar, we are confident that it will reopen.”

The pub was open until last week and hosted a pool team, darts team and regular pub quizzes.

The latest one had a Disney theme and prizes were awarded to those who came in Disney fancy dress.

In a message on Facebook, the management team said: “This isn’t a post we ever wanted to write but unfortunately there is no alternative.

“The Gilcomston Bar will not reopen under the current management.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal customers, suppliers and staff for everything they have done.

“If anyone needs to contact the bar, the Facebook page will remain open and can still receive messages.

“Thank you all.”

The team has not given a reason for their decision and has not responded to the Evening Express’ request for comment.

Trust Inns also holds the licence for the Abbott, in Provost Watt Drive, the White Horse Bar, in Great Northern Road, the Lord Byron, in Byron Square, and the Staging Post, in Old Meldrum Road.

On its website, Trust Inns describes the Gilcomston Bar as “an attractive bar which occupies the ground floor of a three-storey tenement property on a prominent corner site.”

It adds: “The bar has many well-maintained traditional features.

“It is popular with local residents and provides pool, darts and TV sport.

“Snack foods can be provided from a small kitchen.”