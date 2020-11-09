Owners relieved as vet says horse injured by firework in Aberdeen will not need to be put down

The owners of a horse badly injured by an errant firework in Aberdeen have spoken of their relief after being given the “best possible news” about the animal’s wellbeing.

Charley Taylor and her mum Debbie Walker feared their horse Dettori could have to be put down after a rogue firework left him with an irreversible injury to his eye.

Vet Jim Dukes visited Dettori at the livery yard in Countesswells today to examine his injury, and provided the welcome news that the horse should be OK after an operation to remove the injured eye.

© Charley Taylor

Miss Taylor said: “It’s really good news, the vet had a look at his eye and it can be removed.

“It’s filled back up with fluid now, it was just flat before but now this makes it easier for the operation.”

On November 5, Dettori was one of several animals spooked by a pyrotechnic display close to his field.

The firework pushed his eye very far back into its socket.

Dettori was taken to Dukes Equine Vets in Aboyne today and will have his eye removed tomorrow.

After his operation, Dettori will stay at the veterinary clinic “for another two or three days” before returning home.

© Supplied by Facebook

Miss Taylor said: “It’s not likely he will need another operation after this one, that obviously depends though. We need to keep his stitches and wounds as clean as possible.

“It’ll be up to us to keep them clean, he’ll be in his stable for another week or so before we put him back into the field and we’ll need to watch how he’s doing.”

A fundraising page was set up to help pay for Dettori’s operation – which will cost around £1,000.

The fundraising page will remain open in an effort to raise more money for the Scottish SPCA and World Horse Welfare, who run a rescue and rehoming farm in Aboyne.

The 21-year-old Robert Gordon University student said she was “amazed with how much money it’s raised”.

She said: “The last time I checked it was over £13,000 which is absolutely incredible, it’s crazy how much has been raised and how much it’s continuing to raise.

“We want to say a huge thank you again to everyone who has supported us.”

Local businesses have also reached out to help Dettori by offering free home-made horse treats as well as a free massage.

Donations can be made online by searching ‘To help Dettori and the SSPCA’ on gofundme.com