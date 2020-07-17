Owners of popular north-east chipper to open new ice-cream shop

The owners of a popular north-east chipper are to open a new ice-cream shop next week.

Lorraine and Charles Watson, who own the Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven, will open Bucket and Spade next door to their fish and chip shop.

As well as ice cream, the store, which will open on Tuesday, will sell a range of sweet treats including pick and mix, candy, sundaes and milkshakes.

Owner Murray Watson said the plans were lodged due to increased demand for ice-cream.

He said: “It’s something we’ve spoken about for a long time and we were trying to find the right location, so when the shop next door to the Carron became available we just thought we would take the plunge and go for it.

“When we reopened the Carron it was really successful, and we regularly get asked by customers if we sell ice-cream, so hopefully the two will go hand-in-hand.

The venture comes in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, but Murray said it hasn’t postponed the family’s plans.

He said: “It’s been hard to get hold of some of the tradesmen because many of them are on furlough. We’ve had to get hold of who we can, when we can.

“Environmental health officers aren’t coming out to us onsite so we’ve had to be in contact with them every couple of days. We’ve been sending them photos and updates to make sure they are satisfied.

“We were also concerned that we might miss the summer season, which is very important for ice-cream shops, but we’ve managed to come through the other side.

“If we can survive this difficult period, hopefully by next year we will have a great business and will be well-known within the town.”

Only two families will be allowed in Bucket and Spade at a time to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Murray added: “Normally when you open a business there will be a big queue at the door because are people are generally excited about going somewhere new, but we’ll have to be careful with that given the current climate.

“But there seems to be a really good buzz going around the town and we’re hoping that once the doors open, we’ll see everyone that was excited to see us open.

“We’re hosting a VIP session at the shop on Monday night for 10 lucky winners. Their families will come in and get a sneak peek before we open to the rest of the public.

“It also gives our staff the chance to gauge what the public like and what will sell more than others.”